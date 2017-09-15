Help find escaped NC inmate Michael Dewayne Clark

McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. deputies are asking for your help to find an escaped inmates.

They say his name is Michael Dewayne Clark, 51, and he has ties to McDowell Co.

He escaped from work assignment at Harnett Correctional Institution on Sept. 14.

Deputies say Clark is a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for felony breaking and entering. His projected release date was February 2020.

If anyone has any information on Clark’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Sanford Correctional Center at (919) 776-4325.

You can also call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). Now, you can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.