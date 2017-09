SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identity two people they say broke in to several cars in Simpsonville.

According to the Simpsonville Police, the suspects have been breaking car windows and taking purses and wallets.

They say the suspects used the victims’ credit cards and checks within Greenville County.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to call Investigator Andrew Guest at 864-967-9537 or email aguest@simpsonvillepd.com.