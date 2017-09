(NEWS RELEASE) – On Sunday, September 17, 2017 between 8:00am and approximately 1:00pm the section of US 123 between hwy 93 and Issaqueena Trail will be closed to through traffic.

Construction crews will be raising the Berkeley Dr. walk-over bridge cross beam.

Northeast bound traffic should exit at hwy 93 and Southwest bound traffic will exit at Issaqueena Trail. Please see the detour map for directions to get back onto US 123.