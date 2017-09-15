Man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend inside car in Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – An ex-boyfriend is accused of shooting into a woman’s car while she was in it and talking to a friend, according to a Seneca Police report.

Police say it happened on 9/14 around 9:06 p.m. in the 200 block of Summit St.

A woman said her ex-boyfriend Khalil Tahrike Shyheim Jenkins pulled into her friend’s yard in a blue Chevy SUV and shot multiple times at her car while she was inside. The rear window was broken.

Another victim said he was standing outside the car by the driver side when the shooting happened.

Police say there were several bullet holes on the trunk.

Warrant say Jenkins is charged with:

Assault & Battery 1st Degree

Discharging firearm into a vehicle

Malicious Injury to Personal Property less than $2000

Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature

Jenkins turned himself in, according to police.