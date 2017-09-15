Man apologizes for waking woman after trying to break into home

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A sleeping woman was woke by a man trying to kick in her door.

When she yelled at the man, he said he was sorry and he didn’t know anyone lived there, according to a Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office report.

It happened in the 100 block of Bentwood Cir. in Spartanburg on 9/14 around 1:39 a.m.

The woman she looked out the window and said she had never seen the man before.

He got into a burgundy Honda and drove away.

If you have any information on the incident, contact Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.