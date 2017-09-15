Man gets 45 years for deadly home invasion in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 45 years for a deadly home invasion in Greenville Co.

The solicitor’s office says Marqual Devine Griffin, 26, was convicted of:

Murder

Burglary 1st Degree

2 counts of Kidnapping

Attempted Armed Robbery

Assault & Battery 1st Degree

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime

He was sentenced to 45 years in prison and will have to serve every day. He is not eligible for parole.

Prosecutors says Griffin forced his way into a home in the 500 block of Perry Rd. on Dec 27, 2015.

He held the people inside at gunpoint and demanded money and drugs. During the fight with Griffin and the people in the home, Nathan Crouch, 33, was shot 3 times and died at the scene.

The solicitor says Crouch was a Marine Corps combat veteran and tried to stop Griffin.