Man wanted for sending obscene video to 12 Y/O girl

MARION, NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. deputies need your help to find a man wanted for sending an obscene video to a 12-year-old girl.

Andres Rivera Ramirez, 35, of Hicks Chapel Loop in Marion, is charged with disseminating obscenity to a minor and soliciting a child by computer.

A cash reward is being offered for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information you can contact:

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

Now, you can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers.

Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES).

With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.