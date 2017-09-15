Officers rescue flag on Tybee Island

Two Savannah police officers are trying to give the victim’s of Irma a bit of hope as they return home to see what the storm left.

Lieutenant Greg Ernst and Captain Ashley Brown were on patrol near Tybee Island Monday after Irma swept through.

They noticed an American Flag had been blown over into swampy water by the storm.

They rescued the flag.

Two days later, they came back and attached it to a piece of wood, so Tybee residents could see it as they came home.

This video was posted on the Department’s Facebook page.

It has 1700 shares and more than 1600 likes.