Power almost restored in SC after Irma

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Almost all of the electric service disrupted by Hurricane Irma in South Carolina has been restored.

Only about 1,500 customers were without service Friday morning.

Duke Energy has the most outages, with about 1,100. Almost all of the outages are in Pickens County.

The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina report about 400 customers without service. Almost all of those are in neighboring Oconee County.

Irma disrupted service to about 250,000 customers when the storm blew through the state earlier this week.

