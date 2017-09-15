R-S Central featured in Week 4 of HSRZ Kickoff

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (WSPA)- 7News Daybreak is spotlighting R-S Central in Week 4 of our High School Red Zone Kickoff. The Hilltoppers are 1-3 on the season and looking for a win as they play the South Caldwell Spartans Friday night. Their school spirit squad is called the loud crowd. Student council organizes the cheerleading section as well as homecoming and special events. This weeks theme is “America” in honor of 9/11 victims.

This year’s senior class is raising money for a senior trip to Disney World by selling candles. If you’d like to donate go to www.yankeecandlefundraising.com and enter the group number 99877580 in the “start shopping” box.

WEEK 4

SC

Clinton/Abbeville

BHP/Palmetto

Berea/Chesnee

Blacksburg/Walhalla

Blue Ridge/Chapman

B. Springs/Laurens

Broome/Byrnes

Carolina/Wade Hampton

Riverside/CCES

Crescent/Fox Creek

Daniel/Westside

Dixie/SCA

Dorman/Rock Hill

Seneca/Easley

Eastside/Southside

S. Thurmond/Emerald

Hillcrest/Gaffney

Mann/Greenville

Greenwood/Aiken

Woodruff/Greer

Mauldin/Hanna

Landrum/West-Oak

Liberty/Powdersville

Mid-Carolina/Ninety Six

CFC/SCS

Northwestern/SHS

Anderson Cavaliers/St. Joe’s

Union Co./Ridge View

Greenwood Christian/Ware Shoals

Wren/Woodmont

NC

Hendersonville/Burns

Tuscola/N. Henderson

Patton/E. Rutherford

S. Caldwell/R-S Central

Open: Pendleton, Pickens, T. Rest, E. Henderson, W. Henderson, Polk Co, Chase