R-S Central featured in Week 4 of HSRZ Kickoff

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (WSPA)- 7News Daybreak is spotlighting R-S Central in Week 4 of our High School Red Zone Kickoff. The Hilltoppers are 1-3 on the season and looking for a win as they play the South Caldwell Spartans Friday night. Their school spirit squad is called the loud crowd. Student council organizes the cheerleading section as well as homecoming and special events. This weeks theme is “America” in honor of 9/11 victims.
This year’s senior class is raising money for a senior trip to Disney World by selling candles. If you’d like to donate go to www.yankeecandlefundraising.com and enter the group number 99877580 in the “start shopping” box.
WEEK 4
SC
Clinton/Abbeville
BHP/Palmetto
Berea/Chesnee
Blacksburg/Walhalla
Blue Ridge/Chapman
B. Springs/Laurens
Broome/Byrnes
Carolina/Wade Hampton
Riverside/CCES
Crescent/Fox Creek
Daniel/Westside
Dixie/SCA
Dorman/Rock Hill
Seneca/Easley
Eastside/Southside
S. Thurmond/Emerald
Hillcrest/Gaffney
Mann/Greenville
Greenwood/Aiken
Woodruff/Greer
Mauldin/Hanna
Landrum/West-Oak
Liberty/Powdersville
Mid-Carolina/Ninety Six
CFC/SCS
Northwestern/SHS
Anderson Cavaliers/St. Joe’s
Union Co./Ridge View
Greenwood Christian/Ware Shoals
Wren/Woodmont
NC
Hendersonville/Burns
Tuscola/N. Henderson
Patton/E. Rutherford
S. Caldwell/R-S Central
Open: Pendleton, Pickens, T. Rest, E. Henderson, W. Henderson, Polk Co, Chase