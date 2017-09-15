SC’s jobless rate inches up slightly in August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Unemployment in South Carolina went up slightly in August to 4 percent.

That’s according to figures released Friday by the Department of Employment and Workforce. In July, the state’s jobless rate was 3.9 percent.

The figures are the first to account for July layoffs created by the abandonment of new reactors at the V.C. Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County. Department director Cheryl Stanton said she’s encouraged by the way the business community has rallied around employees who lost their jobs after the project’s failure.

The unemployment rate in Fairfield County went from 6 percent in July to 8.9 percent in August. Only Orangeburg County had a higher jobless rate at 9 percent. Charleston County had the lowest rate at 3.6 percent.

The construction sector lost 2,700 positions in August.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.