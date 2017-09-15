Septembrew and SpartOberfest are this weekend

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at some area events for the weekend of Sept. 16-17.
Sample 18 beers from local breweries at the fourth annual Septembrew Festival. That’s happening at Swamp Rabbit Brewery in Travelers Rest. It kicks off at 12PM Saturday and wraps at 9PM. They’ll have food trucks and entertainment. You don’t need to buy tickets to get in, you’ll just purchase individual beer tickets as you go.
The Indie Craft Parade is back celebrating hand made art. The annual event is open to the public Saturday and Sunday in Greenville at Hugenot Mill behind the Peace Center. You’ll be able to shop from over eighty southern artists. Admission costs just $5.
Brats, beer and live music! Celebrate Octoberfest in the Upstate with SpartOberfest. It began Thursday in Spartanburg, but you can still check it out through Saturday. They’ll have authentic German food, an Oompah band, a pretzel run and more.