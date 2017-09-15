Septembrew and SpartOberfest are this weekend

R-S Central featured in Week 4 of HSRZ Kickoff - The Hilltoppers are 1-3 on the season and looking for a win as they play the South Caldwell Spartans Friday night.

Half of millennials would sit out presidential elections for no student loan debt - Half of millennials would give up their right to vote in the next two presidential elections if their student loan debt was erased.

Fans Support Greenville Drive - Greenville, SC (WSPA) The Greenville Drive is set to make history for the franchise as they shoot for the title of South Atlantic League Cha…

Armed man charged with impersonating Greenville Co. deputy - Deputies say they arrested a man they say was impersonating a law enforcement officer and was unlawfully carrying a gun.

Girl Scouts honor 2 local Women of Distinction - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina - Mountains to Midlands honored two local women, including 7News anchor Amy Wood, at its annual Women of D…

South Korea says North has fired another missile over Japan - South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests followin…

Evidence mismanaged under fmr. Laurens Sheriff, says audit - A 6 month audit by the State Law Enforcement Agency, revealed a gross mismanagement of the evidence department under former Laurens County S…

2 teens missing, believed to be runaways, in McDowell Co. - McDowell County deputies are searching for two missing teens who are believed to be runaways.