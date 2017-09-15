Upstate paramedic accused of sending explicit texts to teen girl

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA)- A paramedic is accused of sending explicit messages to a minor and is now facing charges.

According to an incident report from Ware Shoals police, 26-year-old Joshua Walton Vaughn of Starr was texting with a girl on an app called Whisper.

The Index-Journal reports Vaughn is a paramedic for Laurens County.

The police report says back in June, the victim’s mother gave them permission to search the victim’s phone. That’s where they found the conversation between the girl and a man on the app.

Police later identified the man as Vaughn.

According to the report, the victim told Vaughn she was 16 and was “old enough to be legal”. Vaughn responded, “..this is true.. No prison time.. Lol”.

The report shows, the conversation turned much more explicit.

Police say they confirmed it was Vaughn through social media and DMV records.

Vaughn is now facing charges of disseminating obscene material to a minor.