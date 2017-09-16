8 people hurt after shooting in Columbia, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Eight people were injured after a dispute turned into a shooting in the Vista, according to the Columbia Police Department.

A call came in at about 2:12 a.m. Saturday about shots being fired near the intersection of Lady and Park Street outside of the Empire Supper Club, WLTX reports.

Police say the gunshots were heard outside, near the back of the business.

They say they believe the shooting stemmed from two people who got into a gunfight, but they are looking for multiple suspects.

Eight people, ranging in age from 22-52, were injured, WLTX says.

They say most of the victims were in their 20’s.

Several of the victims were not the intended targets of the gunmen, police say.

They are unsure if the shooting is gang-related at this time, WLTX reports.

No suspects have been arrested yet, but witnesses are currently being questioned, WLTX says.

Police are looking for two vehicles of interest. Those vehicles include a new model black Ford Mustang with a paper tag and a BMW.

According to WLTX, police believe the passengers in those cars may have information about the incident.

WLTX reports that Police Chief Skip Holbrook has declared the site of the shooting, Empire Supper Club, a nuisance and has revoked its business license.

They say the business is now padlocked.

According to WLTX, police have had problems with the business in the past.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

