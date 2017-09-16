Dog that disappeared in Florida in 2016 is found in New York

FREEPORT, N.Y. (AP) – A dog that disappeared in Florida in February 2016 has been found in New York.

Newsday says a woman found the stray, a German shepherd mix, and brought it to a Long Island rescue group called Bobbi and The Strays on Tuesday.

The dog’s microchip was traced to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Rick Moneck says his family adopted the “beautiful” and “well-behaved” dog, named Relay, as a puppy in 2014.

When Relay went under the backyard fence, the family searched for months. Moneck says a blurry gas station video appeared to show a man putting Relay into his car.

Now, the shelter’s looking for a volunteer to drive Relay to Florida. Moneck says it’s “unbelievable” that his family will be reunited with the “dog that we loved so much.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville Co Animal Care houses Irma animals Hurricane Irma is long gone, but thousands of animals have been displaced by the storm. Upstate shelters are doing their part to help house …

All I-85 northbound lanes blocked at MM 81 after crash SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Highway Patrol reports that all lanes of traffic heading north on I-85 are blocked after a collision n…

Anderson Co. carjacking suspect captured in GA A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Anderson County was captured in Royston, Georgia.

Clemson University researches impacts of high winds on buildings CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Power outages and downed trees was just some evidence of the forceful winds in the Upstate. One Clemson researcher is s…

Help ID car break-in suspects in Simpsonville Police are asking for the public’s help to identity two people they say broke in to several cars in Simpsonville.