Greenville Co Animal Care houses Irma animals

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Hurricane Irma is long gone, but thousands of animals have been displaced by the storm. Upstate shelters are doing their part to help house these animals until they can find a forever home.

Saturday, Greenville County Animal Care opened it’s doors to 145 dogs and cats from Florida.

Aldwin Roman with the Charleston Animal Society said his team woke up bright and early to head to Jacksonville.

“These were all animals at Jacksonville Humane that were already up for adoption. These weren’t strays, no one was looking for them anymore,” said Roman. “We wanted to be able to clear out those animals, give more space for the stray animals that are coming in from water rescues and animal control, strays that people will probably be looking for.”

The animals are only spending the night in Greenville. Roman said they will be taken to other shelters in North Carolina and Virginia so they can be adopted.

In Spartnaburg County the ASPCA also opened an emergency shelter that is home to 250 animals displaced from the storm.

The animals with the ASPCA shelter are also being sent to partner shelters so they can be adopted.