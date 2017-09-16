Man, 7-year-old girl missing on hike in Greenville Co., dispatch says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man and a 7-year-old girl are missing after hiking to the bottom of Bald Rock off of Geer Hwy, according to Greenville County dispatch.

A call came in at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday from the girl’s mom.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, River Falls Fire Department, and S.C. Department of Natural Resources are responding.

A helicopter is also being used in the search.

According to dispatch, the man and girl hiked to the bottom of Bald Rock and never made it back up.

