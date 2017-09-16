Man dead after stabbing on Crestone Dr. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a stabbing that happened on Crestone Drive, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in just before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody, deputies say.

Deputies have learned that the incident started as a verbal argument and then escalated, resulting in the suspect chasing the victim across the street to where he was stabbed.

The suspect and victim have not yet been identified.

This investigation is ongoing.

