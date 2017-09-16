Mom charged with trying to kill her 7-month old son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young mother from Goodlettsville was arrested for attempting to murder her baby boy.

Metro detectives charged Jennifer Sandor, 23, early Saturday after she allegedly tried to suffocate her 7-month-old son at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Police say Sandor brought her child to Vanderbilt for unexplained medical problems that left the boy blue and limp.

Hospital staff told police they witnessed Sandor use her hands to cover her son’s mouth and nose, preventing him from breathing. They said the baby was struggling.

According to police, Sandor removed her hand only after hospital staffers intervened.

Sandor is in jail. Her bond was set at $200,000.

