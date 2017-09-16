Tropical Depression 15 forms in Atlantic, could be hurricane by Monday

MIAMI (AP/WNCN) — A tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic and the system is forecast to strengthen and brush by islands that were recently wrecked by Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that a tropical storm watch was in effect for the islands of St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The hurricane center says the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Saturday. Forecasters also said hurricane conditions are possible within portions of Leeward Islands by Monday night.

The depression is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the central and southern Leeward Islands through Tuesday night, weather forecasters said.

“These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides,” according to a statement from the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Jose threatens to impact the Northeast part of the U.S. in the next few days, and Lee developed into a tropical storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that Lee had sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was about 655 miles (1055 kilometers) west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little change in strength is forecast over the next couple of days.

The death toll from Irma in the Caribbean was 38.

More stories you may like on 7News

All I-85 northbound lanes blocked at MM 81 after crash SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Highway Patrol reports that all lanes of traffic heading north on I-85 are blocked after a collision n…

Anderson Co. carjacking suspect captured in GA A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Anderson County was captured in Royston, Georgia.

Clemson University researches impacts of high winds on buildings CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Power outages and downed trees was just some evidence of the forceful winds in the Upstate. One Clemson researcher is s…

Help ID car break-in suspects in Simpsonville Police are asking for the public’s help to identity two people they say broke in to several cars in Simpsonville.

2 accused of child porn & prostitution, 1 man is 911 dispatcher Two people, including a 911 dispatcher and unpaid reserve deputy in Cherokee County, have been arrested and charged with numerous child sex …