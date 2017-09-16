Woman finds boyfriend naked on 12-year-old daughter, stabs him, police say

CLEVELAND, OH (AP/WCMH) – Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.

Cleveland.com reports the 31-year-old man was stabbed five times in his chest and once in the back of his head at a home in Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

A police report says the woman told investigators she was going to bed when she found the man on her daughter.

The report says the woman grabbed her pocket knife and attacked him.

Both the woman and her daughter suffered cuts on their hands during the struggle.

The man, 31-year-old Troy Parks, was charged with rape and gross sexual imposition, according to Cleveland.com.

He reportedly told detectives that his girlfriend may have attacked him because she thought the 12-year-old girl had feelings for him.

