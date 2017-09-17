1 hurt, airlifted when cleaning up after Irma in Oconee Co., officials say

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person was injured and airlifted after working to remove trees and debris left by Hurricane Irma, according to emergency officials.

A call came in shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident happened along the Foothills trail, north of Mountain Rest, near the Big Bend area of the Chattooga River, officials say.

Mountain Rest Fire & Rescue, along with a helicopter from the Georgia State Department of Natural Resources, responded to the scene.

The person was taken to the hospital.

There were no other reported injuries.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

