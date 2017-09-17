1 hurt, airlifted when cleaning up after Irma in Oconee Co., officials say

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person was injured and airlifted after working to remove trees and debris left by Hurricane Irma, according to emergency officials.

A call came in shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident happened along the Foothills trail, north of Mountain Rest, near the Big Bend area of the Chattooga River, officials say.

Mountain Rest Fire & Rescue, along with a helicopter from the Georgia State Department of Natural Resources, responded to the scene.

The person was taken to the hospital.

There were no other reported injuries.

