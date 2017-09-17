2 Ft. Bragg soldiers among trio charged in NC double murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three men in connection with the deaths of two men found shot in the parking lot of a Fayetteville restaurant earlier this month.

Ferris Brown, Javier Johnson and Davion Chambers are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

All three are in the Cumberland County Detention Center with no bond.

Brown, 20, and Johnson, 19, are active duty U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Ft. Bragg. Brown is with the 1-17th Calvary Regiment; Johnson is with the 2-504th 82nd Airborne Division. Chambers, 19, is from Fayetteville.

Two men were found shot inside a parked vehicle just before midnight on September 5 in the parking lot of Smokey Bones Restaurant on Skibo Road. Both were found by officers doing security checks at the business.

Dareon Tyrese Cook, 18, died at the scene. Jonathan David Goodman, 32, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Fayetteville Police said Saturday that robbery was the motive for the deadly shootings.

More stories you may like on 7News

Missing hikers in Greenville Co. found UPDATE: The two hikers have been located around 10:00 a.m. Sunday according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

1 arrested after fatally stabbing neighbor in Greenville Co., deputies say A man is dead after a stabbing that happened on Crestone Drive, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenville Co Animal Care houses Irma animals Hurricane Irma is long gone, but thousands of animals have been displaced by the storm. Upstate shelters are doing their part to help house …

All I-85 northbound lanes blocked at MM 81 after crash SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Highway Patrol reports that all lanes of traffic heading north on I-85 are blocked after a collision n…

Anderson Co. carjacking suspect captured in GA A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Anderson County was captured in Royston, Georgia.