4 American women hospitalized after acid attack in France, officials say

MARSEILLE, FRANCE (WCMH/AP) — Four American women were attacked with acid in a French train station on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, a spokeswoman for the Marseille prosecutors office said that two of the young women have been injured in the face, and one of them has a possible eye injury. The other two were hospitalized for shock.

The attack happened Sunday in the Saint Charles Train Station. The suspect in the attack, a 41-year-old woman, has been arrested.

The Associated Press said there was no immediate information about where the U.S. tourists were from.

The United States embassy in Paris says diplomatic staff in France is in contact with French authorities about the attack.

