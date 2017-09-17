At least 1 hurt after crash on SC 24 in Oconee Co., troopers say

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is injured after a crash on S.C. 24 at Harper Drive, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 4:35 p.m. on Sunday.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we learn more.

More stories you may like on 7News

Missing hikers in Greenville Co. found UPDATE: The two hikers have been located around 10:00 a.m. Sunday according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

1 arrested after fatally stabbing neighbor in Greenville Co., deputies say A man is dead after a stabbing that happened on Crestone Drive, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenville Co Animal Care houses Irma animals Hurricane Irma is long gone, but thousands of animals have been displaced by the storm. Upstate shelters are doing their part to help house …

All I-85 northbound lanes blocked at MM 81 after crash SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Highway Patrol reports that all lanes of traffic heading north on I-85 are blocked after a collision n…

Anderson Co. carjacking suspect captured in GA A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Anderson County was captured in Royston, Georgia.