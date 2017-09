ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — Multiple crews responded to a mobile home fire in Anderson County late Saturday.

Centerville and Homeland Park departments were on scene shortly before midnight.

It happened on Palmetto Street.

Firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

It took ten minutes to get under control but appears to be a total loss.

No one was injured and no one was home when crews arrived.

We’re told investigators were also called to the scene.