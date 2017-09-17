Families, friends remember drunk driving crash victims at Walk like MADD

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving, MADD, held the annual “Walk like MADD” event in Greenville Sunday to bring awareness to drunk driving.

Friends and families of victims killed in drunk driving crashes gathered together to remember their loved ones.

For the friends and family of Melissa Frilot, the walk comes nearly nine months after her death.

“She was just such a fun, loving, supportive friend,” said Madey Allen, a friend of Melissa’s. “No matter what you went through, she was always there with you.”

Melissa was killed after a head-on collision. Officials said Hollis Brock was drunk when he hit Melissa’s car head-on, killing her and Kortlynn Smith.

Rita Goodson is the survivor of a crash involving a drunk driver, and she was honored at this year’s walk. Rita said she and her husband were on their motorcycle when a drunk driver changed lanes and threw them from the bike.

“When they did the reenactment of the accident, [officials said] the pick up truck ran over my head. Luckily I had on a helmet. That saved me,” Goodson said.

Rita was in a coma and had to learn to walk and talk all over again.

“I feel very fortunate to be here, and very blessed to be here,” Goodson said. “There is no excuse for drinking and driving. It is a 100% preventable crime.”

MADD said they will be back next year to host another Walk like MADD in the Upstate.