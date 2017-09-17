Man dies after moped strikes pole in Greenwood Co., coroner says

GREENWOOD CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a moped crash that happened at Millwee Avenue and Phoenix Street, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 5:36 p.m. on Sunday.

33-year-old Anthony Jerome Williams was driving a moped in the area of Milwee Avenue and Phoenix Street when the moped ran off the side of the road and struck a utility pole, the coroner says.

Williams was taken to Self Regional Healthcare where he was later pronounced dead.

