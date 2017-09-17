NC State Rolls Past Furman

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jaylen Samuels rushed for three touchdowns to help North Carolina State beat Furman 49-16 on Saturday.

Samuels scored on runs of 2, 1 and 1 yards, all in the first half. He added six catches for 75 yards for the Wolfpack (2-1).

Ryan Finley passed for 231 yards and a touchdown for N.C. State before sitting out the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

Nyheim Hines rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown and added a 50-yard kickoff return that set up a score for the Wolfpack.

Andy Schumpert had four catches for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown for Furman (0-3).

Grayson Atkins converted field goals of 46, 34 and 46 yards for the Paladins.

Furman remained winless under first-year coach Clay Hendrix, who started on the offensive line for the Paladins in victories at N.C. State in 1984 and ’85.

The teams’ first meeting since then wasn’t as competitive.

The Wolfpack scored touchdowns on four of their five possessions en route to a 28-13 lead at halftime. They followed with three touchdowns, including a 47-yard interception return by Shawn Boone, in a six-minute span in the third quarter to blow open the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

FURMAN: The Paladins struggled against N.C. State’s short passing game, allowing Finley to complete 22 of 27 throws. Many came on a variety of hitches and quick tosses toward the sideline. On the positive side, Furman heads into the meat of its schedule knowing that it won’t face an opponent as good as N.C. State for the rest of the season.

N.C. STATE: The Wolfpack did what they were supposed to do, handling an overmatched opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision. Still, they need to clean up their mental mistakes. A silly roughing-the-passer penalty on Bradley Chubb kept alive Furman’s first drive, resulting in a field goal, and a busted coverage left Schumpert alone for a 71-yard touchdown catch.

UP NEXT

FURMAN: The Paladins hit the road for the third time in four weeks, playing at Colgate on Sept. 23.

N.C. STATE: The Wolfpack open Atlantic Coast Conference play with one of their biggest games of the year, a trip to No. 11 Florida State on Sept. 23.

