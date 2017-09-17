Tropical Storm Maria forecast to develop into major hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane later Sunday and by mid-week will develop into a major hurricane as it takes an early path that was similar to Hurricane Irma.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Maria, which quickly formed from a tropical depression on Saturday, has 65 mph sustained winds.

The storm is a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is tracking off to the west-northwest at around 15 mph.

“The storm is within an environment of very low shear and over sea surface temperatures around 85 degrees, so steady strengthening is expected during the next few days,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Maria is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane and slam the Leeward Islands and northern Windward Islands with damaging winds, flooding rainfall and storm surge late Monday through Tuesday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Maria is projected to become a Category 3 hurricane as it moves across the Leeward islands toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Wind gusts greater than 80 mph will batter most of this area, but gusts up to 120 mph will occur near the center of Maria as it tracks near Dominica and Guadeloupe. This will cause damage to structures and will topple trees and power lines, leading to power outages.

Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches, locally up to a foot, will cause life-threatening flooding. A storm surge of 3 to 6 inches will lead to flooding across the Leeward Islands. Some of the same islands impacted by Irma will face another round of damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Any loose objects can easily become airborne and turn into dangerous projectiles. Irma cleanup efforts will be disrupted.

Maria is expected to track toward the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola during the middle of this week, and will deliver flooding rain, damaging winds and mudslides. All interests in the Caribbean and United States should monitor Maria through the week into next weekend and early next week.

Beyond this point in time, Maria may threaten the Bahamas by next weekend.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Martinique

* St. Lucia

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

More stories you may like on 7News

Missing hikers in Greenville Co. found UPDATE: The two hikers have been located around 10:00 a.m. Sunday according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

1 arrested after fatally stabbing neighbor in Greenville Co., deputies say A man is dead after a stabbing that happened on Crestone Drive, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenville Co Animal Care houses Irma animals Hurricane Irma is long gone, but thousands of animals have been displaced by the storm. Upstate shelters are doing their part to help house …

All I-85 northbound lanes blocked at MM 81 after crash SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Highway Patrol reports that all lanes of traffic heading north on I-85 are blocked after a collision n…

Anderson Co. carjacking suspect captured in GA A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Anderson County was captured in Royston, Georgia.