VIDEO: Woman caught on camera stealing elderly woman’s purse

BURBANK, Calif. (WNCN) – Burbank police say an elderly woman’s purse was stolen from right underneath her while grocery shopping Tuesday.

The theft was caught on camera and shows the suspect sneak up on the victim and wait for her to stand up and grab an item.

That’s when the suspect quickly snatches the victim’s purse before walking away.

Police said the suspect left in a 4-door white sedan with chrome rims, possibly an older model Lexus GS.

The purse was found on the side of the road but the victim’s credit cards, identification, and money were gone.

Burbank police said the victim’s credit cards were used to make large purchases at Target and Lowe’s.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or through their website, at LACrimeStoppers.org.

More stories you may like on 7News

Missing hikers in Greenville Co. found UPDATE: The two hikers have been located around 10:00 a.m. Sunday according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

1 arrested after fatally stabbing neighbor in Greenville Co., deputies say A man is dead after a stabbing that happened on Crestone Drive, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenville Co Animal Care houses Irma animals Hurricane Irma is long gone, but thousands of animals have been displaced by the storm. Upstate shelters are doing their part to help house …

All I-85 northbound lanes blocked at MM 81 after crash SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Highway Patrol reports that all lanes of traffic heading north on I-85 are blocked after a collision n…

Anderson Co. carjacking suspect captured in GA A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Anderson County was captured in Royston, Georgia.