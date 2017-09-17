VIDEO: Worker falls from Ferris wheel while making repairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFLA) — A fair worker in North Carolina was taken to the hospital Friday night after falling from a Ferris wheel he was trying to repair.

Video shows the worker trying to fix the ride at the Central Carolina Fair. Officials say one of the cars on the ride got stuck with at least one young boy trapped inside.

The fair worker climbed up the ride and tried to dislodge the car that was stuck. He can then be seen on video losing his balance and falling to the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He has since been released.

On Saturday, the Central Carolina Fair released a statement saying the gondola was re-inspected and that state officials had approved the ride to be back in use.

More stories you may like on 7News

Missing hikers in Greenville Co. found UPDATE: The two hikers have been located around 10:00 a.m. Sunday according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

1 arrested after fatally stabbing neighbor in Greenville Co., deputies say A man is dead after a stabbing that happened on Crestone Drive, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenville Co Animal Care houses Irma animals Hurricane Irma is long gone, but thousands of animals have been displaced by the storm. Upstate shelters are doing their part to help house …

All I-85 northbound lanes blocked at MM 81 after crash SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Highway Patrol reports that all lanes of traffic heading north on I-85 are blocked after a collision n…

Anderson Co. carjacking suspect captured in GA A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Anderson County was captured in Royston, Georgia.