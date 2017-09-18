Blacksburg HS to get new stadium; Gaffney to get weight room

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Big changes are coming to two Cherokee County schools, and it’s good news for student-athletes!

The Cherokee County School Board discussed making some athletic-related improvements to both Gaffney and Blacksburg High School at Monday night’s meeting.

Blacksburg High School will be getting a new football stadium, according to school board member, Robin Duncan Harper.

The board also approved a new weight room for Gaffney High School, she says.

Harper says the schools needed these changes.

Gaffney’s new weight room was slighted in the previous building project after money ran out, Harper says.

She says that the school’s current weight room is too small for a 5A school and doesn’t accommodate all of the school’s sports teams.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg woman survives Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As many in the Caribbean wait for Hurricane Maria’s arrival, one Upstate woman is giving us a better idea of what…

New app aims to detect concussions with your smartphone “Pupilscreen” shows pupil reaction in brain trauma victims is different than that of healthy people

Charges dropped in Anderson Co. deputy’s death, lawyer says The charges against a man connected to the death of Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges have been dropped, according to his lawyer.

District explains ‘RAPE’ painted on chests at football game ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Across the Southeast, many would say the best place to be on a Friday night is under the lights at the local high …

Police find dead baby while serving eviction papers in Fountain Inn The remains of a baby were found when civil processors were serving an eviction notice at an apartment in Fountain Inn, according to Lauren’…