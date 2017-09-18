Blacksburg HS to get new stadium; Gaffney to get weight room

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Big changes are coming to two Cherokee County schools, and it’s good news for student-athletes!

The Cherokee County School Board discussed making some athletic-related improvements to both Gaffney and Blacksburg High School at Monday night’s meeting.

Blacksburg High School will be getting a new football stadium, according to school board member, Robin Duncan Harper.

The board also approved a new weight room for Gaffney High School, she says.

Harper says the schools needed these changes.

Gaffney’s new weight room was slighted in the previous building project after money ran out, Harper says.

She says that the school’s current weight room is too small for a 5A school and doesn’t accommodate all of the school’s sports teams.

