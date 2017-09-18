Charges dropped against man in Anderson Co. deputy’s death, lawyer says

By Published:
Joseph Fleming
Joseph Fleming

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The charges against a man connected to the death of Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges have been dropped, according to his lawyer.

37-year-old Joseph Fleming, with the Army Corp of Engineers, was charged last month with reckless homicide after Hodges’ death.

Fleming’s attorney Beattie Ashemore says he received a letter from the Lexington County Solicitor, saying the charges were dismissed.

Fleming was operating an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office boat during a training exercise when all three people on the boat were thrown into Lake Hartwell.

Deputy Hodges drowned after his lifejacket got caught on the boat’s propeller, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News