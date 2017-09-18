Coast Guard saves 6 from capsized boats near NC

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) – The Coast Guard has rescued six people from two boats that capsized near the North Carolina coast.

Local media reported the Coast Guard rescued a man whose 23-foot boat capsized near the Marine Corps’ Camp Lejeune on Saturday. The Coast Guard sent a crew from Emerald Isle and rescued a man sitting on top of the overturned boat. A second man swam ashore before the Coast Guard arrived.

The Coast Guard also rescued five passengers from a 54-foot fishing boat that flipped in Oregon Inlet late Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard crews from Nags Head responded to that request for help. All five people were wearing life jackets. One woman was flown to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, for treatment of a back injury.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.