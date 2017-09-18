Death investigation at Home Depot in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway at a business right off of Woodruff Road, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is at the Home Depot in the city of Greenville, the coroner says.

Law enforcement is currently on scene.

