Family seeks justice, closure in Jermaine West case

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate family is still looking for answers after a man was shot and he was never found.

Jury selection is set to start for Marcus Todd Tuesday. He’s accused of shooting and kidnapping Jermaine West in Woodruff last year.

“All I just want to do is bring my son home,” said West’s mother Eva Thompson. “It’s been really really rough.”

Loved ones have still been searching for West since he was last seen alive in May of 2016.

“Swamps, anywhere we can think of,” said Thompson. “We still will continue searching for Jermaine. I just need closure.”

Investigators say Marcus Todd shot West several times before throwing him into his car and driving off. West still hasn’t been found alive or dead.

Todd eventually turned himself in to Woodruff Police and will have a jury trial for attempted murder and kidnapping charges, along with aggravated assault and battery, and weapons charges.

“I want justice for my son,” said Thompson.

She was emotional when recalling moments from inside the courtroom Monday.

“Like he [Todd] did nothing, doesn’t have any remorse,” said Thompson of Todd’s demeanor in her opinion. “It’s hard.”

Several loved ones were there, including West’s fiancé Meredith Dale, who says she named west’s 8 month old daughter ‘Jermayne’ in his honor.

“Just give us some closure,” she said. “Give a place for Jermaine’s kids to go and visit him.”

The solicitor’s office tells us this is a jury trial and it’ll start with the jury selection process Tuesday.

The family says they’ll be there every step of the way.

“We love Jermaine. Jermaine was a loved guy,” said Stepfather Michael Thompson. “Maybe people looking at us seeing our tragedy that we’re dealing with today, maybe it won’t happen to their community and their family member.”