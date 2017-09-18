Help troopers find suspect after fatal hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – S.C. Highway Patrol is asking for your help after a fatal hit-and-run that happened on I-85 S, near mile marker 92.

The accident happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Monday.

Troopers say a pedestrian was hit by a 2005-2007 gray Buick Terraza and died from their injuries.

They say the vehicle should have damage to the front grille and right front of the car.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you are asked to contact Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1504.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

