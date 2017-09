CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Southbound I-85 in Cherokee County is blocked early Monday after a deadly crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports there was a hit-and-run at mile marker 92. It happened around 2:53 a.m. Monday.

All southbound lanes are being detoured at Exit 92 while troopers investigate the crash. Drivers are warned to expect delays.

This is a developing story.

