A man has been accused of a sex crime with a girl under 11 years old, according to a Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office report.

Jarcous Duane Mcdowell, 27, of Wellford has been arrested.

He is charged with 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor under 11 years of age first degree.

The warrants say the crime happened in 2009, according to the warrant.