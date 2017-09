GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed Jasmine McGill.

Tony C. Littlejohn, of Lincoln Dr. is charged with Breach of the Peace Aggravated in Nature.

Investigators say Littlejohn was one of several people that fired shots.

Jasmine McGill was shot and killed on August 7 on Lincoln Drive.

Police say Littlejohn was arrested without incident and booked into the detention center.

They say the investigation is still going on.