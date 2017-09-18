Man dies week after crash in Ware Shoals

WARE SHOALS, SC (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash that happened more than a week ago in Ware Shoals.

Ivan Cruz, 39 of Greenville died on Sept. 17, according to Laurens Co. Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek.

Cheek says Cruz died of blunt force trauma and the death has been ruled an accident.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Sept. 9 on US 25 near Buzhardt Rd. in Ware Shoals.

Cruz was driving a truck and hit the rear of a car as they were both traveling north.

Cruz ran off the road and hit trees.

Highway Patrol says he was wearing a seat belt.