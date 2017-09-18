Man gets ‘sensitive’ body part stuck in gym weight

WORMS, Germany (WCMH) – Firefighters in Germany were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.

According to Feuerwehr Worms, it happened Friday morning. Firefighters were called to help get the man’s penis out of a 2.5kg weight plate.

Firefighters said it took three hours to remove the weight using a grinder, a saw and a hydraulic rescue tool.

Firefighters had a message for others, “Please do not imitate such actions!”

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg woman survives Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As many in the Caribbean wait for Hurricane Maria’s arrival, one Upstate woman is giving us a better idea of what…

New app aims to detect concussions with your smartphone “Pupilscreen” shows pupil reaction in brain trauma victims is different than that of healthy people

Charges dropped in Anderson Co. deputy’s death, lawyer says The charges against a man connected to the death of Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges have been dropped, according to his lawyer.

District explains ‘RAPE’ painted on chests at football game ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Across the Southeast, many would say the best place to be on a Friday night is under the lights at the local high …

Police find dead baby while serving eviction papers in Fountain Inn The remains of a baby were found when civil processors were serving an eviction notice at an apartment in Fountain Inn, according to Lauren’…