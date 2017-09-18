Man accused of having child porn in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on child porn charges in Spartanburg, according to the SC Attorney General’s Office.

Joshua Clark Gripper, 28, of Spartanburg has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Gripper is also charged with 10 counts each of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

They say Gripper encouraged minors to send sexually explicit images of themselves via social media and possessed multiple files of child porn.

Investigators got a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Gripper.

Gripper faces up to 20 years on each count if convicted of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.