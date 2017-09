HART Co., GA (WSPA) – Investigators are searching a property in connection to a woman that went missing in October 2016.

Hart Co. Sheriff Mike Cleveland says they along with the Chamblee Police Dept. and GBI conducted a search warrant on a 2018 acre property in Hart Co.

They are investigating the disappearance of Cecelia Bustamante who went missing under suspicious circumstances in October 2106 and wasn’t reported missing until December 2016, according to the sheriff.