(WSPA) — Fire officials are urging people to practice fire safety.

So far this year in South Carolina, 77 people have died as a result of fires. That is last year’s total, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Spartanburg County firefighters and the S.C. State Firefighters’ Association will hold a meeting at noon at the Lyman Events Center and hope the community comes out to learn about fire safety.

