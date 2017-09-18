School construction underway in several Spartanburg districts

Several Spartanburg County school districts have construction projects underway, preparing for new schools of the future.

Spartanburg County District 2 is building a brand new high school, that will open in 2019. With the $120 million from the bond referendum, the district also plans to renovate the current high school for a new 9th grade campus.

Spartanburg District 5 just finished rennovating parts of Byrnes High, creating new classrooms and teacher work spaces. They also plan on breaking ground in March for Reidville Elementary. The school will open in 2019, allowing more space for the overcrowded school.

Spartanburg District 6 has construction that is underway for the new Fairforest Middle. The school is being built near the old Lincoln High School, near Oakbrook Prep. It’s also set to open in 2019.

In District 7, voters approved a referendum that allowed the district to build a new high school and a new elementary school that will replace Houston and Chapman Elementary.

High Point Academy, part of the South Carolina Charter School District, just added 18 classrooms, which included business and science labs.