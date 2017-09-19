2 firefighters hospitalized after battling fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two firefighters were hospitalized after battling a fire in Greenville County, according to Parker Fire Chief Steve Alverson.

The fire started at about 1:00 p.m. Tuesday on Leone Avenue.

One firefighter from Parker Fire Department and another from Duncan Chapel Fire Department were taken to the hospital for heat-related issues and dehydration, the fire chief says.

The firefighters will be staying overnight for observation, Alverson says.

He says the firefighters were exhausted after having to battle back-to-back fires Tuesday.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

