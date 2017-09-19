Another case of West Nile virus found in SC

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Another case of West Nile virus has been found in South Carolina.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported a second case has been found in the city. The case was confirmed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The virus is spread through mosquito bites. DHEC says most people with the virus do not develop any symptoms. About one in five people infected will develop a fever with some other symptoms. Fewer than 1 percent of those infected develop meningitis, which can be fatal.

A pest control company will spray for mosquitoes Tuesday night within a one-mile radius of the home of the person infected. Similar spraying was conducted in Rock Hill in another part of the city in August when the first case was confirmed.