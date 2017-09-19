Arrest made in deadly hit & run on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on I-85 S, near mile marker 92 in Cherokee Co.

The accident happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Monday.

Troopers say a pedestrian was hit by a 2005-2007 gray Buick Terraza and died from his injuries.

The pedestrian has been identified as 26-year-old Damion Kintavis Franklin, according to the coroner’s office.

Franklin died at the scene and alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor to the incident, the coroner says.

The driver hit the man and didn’t stop, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

Noe Castillo, 46, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

He was not hurt in the crash.

His bond hearing will be sometime Tuesday evening.